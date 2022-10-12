Halifax flats out to consultation

Artist's impression of the Cow Green flats

Placefirst wants to build a nine-storey block of 122 rental flats at Cow Green, in Halifax town centre, on the site of an old multi-storey car park.

The old Cow Green car park was closed in 2013 as it had become structurally unsound and was demolished in 2016.

Placefirst’s £16m build-to-rent (BTR) project has been designed with JM Architects to echo the mill town’s industrial heritage.

Placefirst intends to wrap up the public consultation, absorb the findings and make any necessary changes to the plans quickly enough to submit a final planning application to Calderdale Council next month. It intends to begin work on site in mid-2023 if approved.

James Litherland, planning and development manager at Placefirst, said: “After hard work and collaboration with Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we are delighted to be in a position to share our plans with the public ahead of planning submission. We want to set the standard for high-quality energy efficient apartment living in Halifax town centre. We hope the consultation reaches as many stakeholders and residents as possible so we can take comments into account before a planning application is submitted”.

