Halton renews Lambros highways arrangement

Lambros Paving Contractors Ltd starts another highway improvement term contract with Halton Borough Council on 10th August 2022.

The contract is worth £2m a year – totalling £6m for three years or £8m if it goes to four years, for which there is an option.

Works include new kerbing and footway works, carriageway realignment and resurfacing, junction improvement works, traffic calming measures and installation of bus stops and street furniture.

Widnes-based Lambros, owned by 77-year-old Philip Lamkin, has been contracted to the council since July 2007.

