Fri August 12 2022

Halton renews Lambros highways arrangement

20 hours Halton Borough Council has retained the services of its long-serving highway maintenance contract Lambros for another three years at least.

Lambros Paving Contractors Ltd starts another highway improvement term contract with Halton Borough Council on 10th August 2022.

The contract is worth £2m a year – totalling £6m for three years or £8m if it goes to four years, for which there is an option.

Works include new kerbing and footway works, carriageway realignment and resurfacing, junction improvement works, traffic calming measures  and installation of bus stops and street furniture.

Widnes-based Lambros, owned by 77-year-old Philip Lamkin, has been contracted to the council since July 2007.

