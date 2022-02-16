Hanson acquires Manchester muckaway specialist

The acquisition includes 24 trucks

A1 Services specialises in removing and recycling soil, concrete hardcore and general waste from building, construction and civil engineering projects.

The acquisition, which includes 24 trucks and retains all 55 employees, is the first step in Hanson’s planned growth in this area.

A1 Services turned over £10m in 2020 and made a pre-tax profit of more than £1m.

Hanson UK, part of the German group HeidelbergCement, supplies aggregates, concrete, asphalt and cement. It wants to be able to offer its customers more recycled materials.

“A1 Services has built an enviable reputation for providing reliable and efficient waste recycling services, with the directors having over 50 years’ experience in the sector,” said Hanson chief executive Simon Willis. “This acquisition will allow us to provide more recycled products into the local market and provide a source of RAP (recycled asphalt planings) for our asphalt business.”

A1 Services managing director John Walsh added: “This move secures the long-term future of the business as it becomes part of one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of construction materials. We are confident Hanson will continue to invest in its success and allow it to grow.”

