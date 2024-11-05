Hard hat fitted with sensor technology

Armet PRO helmet equipped with Quin sensor technology.

From Scandinavia comes Båstadgruppen’s new Guardio Armet PRO helmet equipped with Quin sensor technology.

The helmet detects and records falls and impacts, and will even automatically call for help if necessary.

The intelligent sensor enables the helmet to measure motion and forces in three dimensions, 1,000 times per second, the manufacturer says. It monitors the safety of the wearer and in the event of a fall, an object falling from height or any other type of impact, analyses what has happened to determine whether help is needed.

lf the safety threshold is breached, via the wearer’s cell connection, the Quin system sends out an automatic alert to the registered contacts detailing the location and nature of the detected event.

The Armet Pro with Quin can also track a worker’s return to a safe zone, sending out emergency alerts in the event that the worker does not return as expected.

The Armet PRO was developed with cooperation from Swedish construction contractor Arcona to provide end-user insight into useful functionality.

