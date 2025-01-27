Harding leaves SRML for McLaren

Harding has 38 years experience with leading contractors

A chartered surveyor with 38 years’ experience with several Tier 1 contractors, Harding was previously commercial director at Sir Robert McAlpine where he was responsible for the business’s commercial offices contracts delivered across the UK.

Harding’s recent projects have included the Cleveland Clinic in Grosvenor Place and the redevelopment of the St Pancras Hotel, both in London.

McLaren’s construction management and specialist projects team is a new division focusing on design management and collaborating with clients and design teams to minimise the risk of disruption and changes during construction.

Vince Lydon, managing director for construction management and specialist projects, said: "Glen brings a wealth of experience in construction management delivery, which is exactly what we’re looking for to strengthen this capability at McLaren and respond to client demand to effectively manage risk on construction projects. Construction management is a distinctive way of delivering large scale projects. This is why Glen will make an immediate impact as we pursue opportunities for growth both in London and the rest of the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk