Haringey extension for Marlborough Highways

Public realm improvement schemes completed by Marlborough Highways in Haringey include this one on Ashley Road

Marlborough Highways’ original five-year contract with Haringey Council was due to expire in June 2025 but will now run until June 2027.

The full life of the contract is now valued at up to £98m.

Marlborough provides a variety of services across the London Borough of Haringey as part of its highways maintenance contract. As well as general carriageway, footway and cycleway operations, Marlborough delivers junction improvements, installs traffic calming measures, and carries out drainage, urban greening works and public realm improvements.

In parallel with its highways maintenance contract, Marlborough also has a separate street lighting term contract with the council.

Marlborough Highways managing director Matthew Revell said: “We are incredibly proud of the work we have already delivered in the London Borough of Haringey, and we look forward to building on those achievements. It is a privilege to serve the people of this vibrant community, and by extending our partnership.”

