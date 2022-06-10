Healthcare firm plans £80m development in Hull

CGI of Smith & Nephew's planned investment

Subject to planning approval, Smith & Nephew intends to build a new manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise at Wykeland’s Melton West business park in East Yorkshire.

The location is just eight miles from Smith & Nephew’s current site in Hull, where the company has been for more than 100 years. The new facility is expected to open in 2024.

Simon Fraser, president of Advanced Wound Management for Smith & Nephew, said: “This major investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to building our leadership in Advanced Wound Management. Smith & Nephew was founded in Hull in 1856 and we are proud to make this major investment in the region for future generations.”

Dominic Gibbons, managing director of Hull-based Wykeland, owner and developer of the Melton West business park, said: “We are delighted the strategic, long-term investments we have made in the infrastructure at Melton West business park have enabled Smith & Nephew to stay within the region and make such a huge investment in a state-of-the-art new facility. Smith & Nephew is one of the region’s leading employers, with a proud local history and heritage. This investment will open an exciting new chapter in that story.”

Melton West business park

