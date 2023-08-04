Heathrow trials GGBS cement

Test pour under the watch tower

Heathrow is initially testing a pavement quality concrete (PQC) equivalent mix containing 50% Ecocem ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) and Ecocem Ultra, a lower carbon binder.

Cemex and Ecocem were selected for the trial following a market study by the Building Research Establishment that Heathrow commissioned in 2019.

Following laboratory testing led by Cemex, the first on-site trial pour was carried out under the west London airport’s watch tower in. This is part of a phased process to test its strength and durability in the field. Ecocem Ultra will be assessed for use in main airport areas, groundworks and auxiliary purposes with a common goal of both companies to provide viability of low carbon products for everyday concrete applications.

Heathrow is looking to cut at least 45% of its on-the-ground carbon emissions by 2030 to reach its net zero aviation by targets by 2050.

Ecocem, and Irish company, currently supplies its low carbon binder for use in concrete on the HS2 project in the UK and a Metro extension project in Paris.

Heathrow chief of staff Nigel Milton said: “I hope that this trial will help radically transform the built environment at Heathrow in the years to come.”

Cemex technical manager Richard Kershaw said: “We were the first supplier in the UK to launch a net-zero concrete product, making us ideally situated to support Heathrow with their low carbon concrete trial. We hope this trial will prove successful and demonstrate to the aviation sector the opportunities available to cut emissions during their development projects.”

Ecocem sales manager Mark Till added: “Our technical solutions have long helped large scale infrastructure projects to reduce carbon emissions across Europe. Having the opportunity to partner with Heathrow airport on a project with huge potential in the UK and for the aviation sector, is a testament to the innovation of our products and team.”

