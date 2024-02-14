Henley secures approval for Fulham wharf development

CGI of Henley's plans for Albert & Swedish Wharf

Henley plans to build a cluster of six- to 17-storey residential buildings with 276 apartments while also bringing the wharf back into use.

Albert & Swedish Wharf is described as one of the last remaining undeveloped riverside locations on the River Thames in London.

Henley’s scheme will transform an underused two-acre site by Wandsworth Bridge on the north bank of the River Thames to provide a 55,000 sq ft last mile logistics facility.

The development will include the new wharf and ancillary office space. The planning application approved by London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham councillors includes a new jetty to improve capacity for handling waterborne cargo.

The 276 residential apartments will range in size from studio to four-bed and 35% of them will be designated as affordable, a mix of social rent and intermediate rent. Every flat will have a private balcony or terrace, the developer said.

Ian Rickwood, chief executive of Henley Investment Management, said: “The redevelopment of Albert & Swedish Wharf is a truly unique opportunity to bring this site back into positive use. Not only does it provide much needed housing for London but also an operational wharf for last mile logistics, where demand remains high and having a site like this is incredibly rare. The River Thames has huge untapped potential for handling light freight and utilising the river more will help ease congestion and reduce pollution across London.

“This scheme is a prime example of how underused brownfield land can be repurposed to help meet housing need in London. The development will completely transform this part of the riverfront and the continuation of the Thames Path will create riverside access for new residents and the existing community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk