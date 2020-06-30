Henry Bros wins £18m Notts blue light scheme

The joint police & fire HQ building, designed by YMD Boon

The three-storey facility will be constructed on land behind the existing Nottinghamshire Police headquarters at Sherwood Lodge and is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

The new building will include a control room, training centre, changing rooms, gym, canteen and shared offices. It will form part of a wider joint campus with all of the existing police headquarters. The project also involves improvements to existing facilities as well as construction of a new access road and additional car parking.

Henry Brothers Midlands is expected to start on site next month. The site has already been levelled and cleared – ahead of time and under budget.

Other members of the construction team include Gleeds for project management, cost consultancy and M&E services, YMD Boon as architect, and civil and structural engineer HWA.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands, said: “As a local company, we are delighted to have been appointed to build this new joint headquarters building for Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. Henry Brothers has a wealth of experience when it comes to public sector buildings and we are proud to have been selected to work on such a high profile and important project for our local emergency services.”

Henry Brothers Midlands, based in Beeston, is also currently building a £9m four-storey Enterprise Innovation Centre at Nottingham Trent University’s City Campus – the third development by Henry Brothers Midlands for the university.

