Henry Brothers breaks ground on third NTU build

Nottingham Trent University's Enterprise Innovation Centre has been designed by Evans Vettori

The project is the third undertaken by Henry Brothers Midlands for the university.

The building will be the focal point of Nottingham Trent University’s enterprise activities, supporting start-up companies, commercialising research and helping local businesses. The four-storey building will be linked to the university’s existing Dryden Centre at the City Campus in Nottingham.

Henry Brothers has recently handed over a new £23m engineering facility at the Clifton Campus to NTU, and earlier this year started work on a new Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF), which is also being built at the Clifton Campus.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands, said: “This is our third construction project for the university, and we are delighted to have now broken ground at the site and started work on Nottingham Trent University’s latest development at its City Campus. The Enterprise Innovation Centre will have a positive impact not just at the university, but also on the wider economy of Nottingham and the East Midlands and it’s great to play a part in creating such a facility.”

Vice-chancellor Edward Peck leads the ground-breaking ceremony

Henry Brothers is working on the Enterprise Innovation Centre with architect Evans Vettori, engineer Mott MacDonald, Edge as project manager, Robinson Low Francis as quantity surveyor, and Couch Perry Wilkes handling the M&E elements.

The centre is planned to open in late 2020 and will become the new home for the Hive, which is currently based in the university’s Maudslay building. The Hive offers mentoring, support, training and networking opportunities for students, graduates, staff and other entrepreneurs launching a business or social enterprise.

Henry Brothers’ Midlands division, based in Beeston, is now in its fifth year of operation and accounts for £35m of the total group turnover of £100m.

