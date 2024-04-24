Hexagon acquires Xwatch

An XWatch display

Xwatch Safety Solutions is small UK company founded by Chris Fitzgerald just five years ago that provides machine control hardware and software for construction machinery, including height and slew control, rated capacity indicators and anti-collision systems.

Hexagon is a Swedish tech behemoth with annual sales of more than €5bn (£4.3bn). Xwatch had sales of around £3.5m last year and has 17 employees.

Xwatch has previously partnered with Hexagon’s Geosystem division to develop a 3D Avoidance Zone system.

“Safety is an increasing focus for our construction customers,” said Hexagon president and chief executive Paolo Guglielmini. “Technologies like Xwatch’s solutions are already mandatory in public contracts within the UK and we see this trend extending further in future. The team at Xwatch have developed an impressive array of OEM agnostic solutions which address a real customer need and fit seamlessly into our digital construction product portfolio. I am excited to have them join us at Hexagon.”

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk