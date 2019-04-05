Higgins wins £21m Woolwich Reach contract

CGI of the Woolwich Reach development

Higgins’ design and build contract is for a 14-storey residential block at Woolwich Reach in east London, with 75 affordable homes and commercial space overlooking the River Thames.

Construction is taking place on the derelict site of a former pub. The project also includes communal spaces, including a residents’ podium deck with car parking beneath.

“We are delighted to be awarded the Woolwich Reach contract by Notting Hill Genesis and to commence work on site,” said Higgins managing director Steve Leakey. “Woolwich Reach is a key project in the wider regeneration of the area and will turn a site that has been derelict for decades into a prominent riverside location for people to enjoy for years to come.”

Higgins is already working on two other projects for Notting Hill Genesis – at City Park West in Chelmsford and Wooddene Estate in Peckham.