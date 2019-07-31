Hill mobilises on the Aylesbury estate

Hill deputy chief Greg Hill, Southwark councillor Johnson Situ and Notting Hill Genesis chief exec Kate Davies and

Package A, the first 229 new homes, is being led by Hill for development partners Southwark Council and Notting Hill Genesis. In total, 3,500 new homes are planned, replacing the old 2,700 on the estate.

Hill’s £70m contract is for the construction of 229 homes on a parcel of land at the junction of Bradenham Close and Westmoreland Road, near Burgess Park in Southwark.

Southwark councillor Johnson Situ, cabinet member for growth, planning and development, said: “Our commitment to the transformation of the Aylesbury Estate will create new quality homes; dramatically improve living conditions of existing residents, with new community facilities and an increase in the amount of genuinely affordable homes and re-provision of social rent homes.”

Notting Hill Genesis chief executive Kate Davies added: “A huge amount of work has gone into reaching this stage, over many years, and our commitment to providing high quality housing to existing and new residents is as strong now as on the day we were chosen as development partners. This is just the first step in a much larger project, but with great facilities and a large amount of affordable housing for lower-income households, it is a real example of our vision for the wider neighbourhood.”

Greg Hill, deputy chief executive of Hill, said: “This exciting and complex project will bring high quality new homes and substantial community investment to the area. As a housebuilder, we understand the importance of community investment and we strive to continue our innovative collaborations with like-minded partners to build in the areas that will benefit the most.”

