Hill takes over Bristol Zoo car park site

The development will be in the Clifton conservation area

The brownfield site in Clifton has lain dormant since Bristol Zoo Gardens closed its doors in September 2022. Hill plans to build seven mews houses and 55 one and two-bed apartments.

An application for planning permission by the Bristol Zoological Society was initially approved in September 2021, but it was returned to the city council’s development control committee following concerns raised by the Clifton & Hotwells Improvement Society about the planning process.

All parties agreed to quash the decision and the zoological society undertook further consultation, given the conservation area setting.

The revised scheme was subsequently granted planning permission in December 2022. This decision was subject to an unsuccessful judicial review challenge, and planning therefore remains granted.

Andy Hill, chief executive of The Hill Group, said: "This is an important site for the city of Bristol, both in terms of redeveloping a former part of the historic zoo and providing high-quality accommodation in such an architecturally rich part of the city. We are pleased to have completed our acquisition of the site, and now look ahead to delivering a development that reflects the heritage of Clifton while also addressing the housing needs of the local area.”

The proceeds from the sale will be used by the Bristol Zoological Society to fund the first phase of construction at Wild Place Project (to be called Bristol Zoo Project) in south Gloucestershire. This will include the creation of a new central African forest area, with construction expected to start in 2024.

