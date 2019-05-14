Hitachi adds Stage V mini diggers to its UK hire fleet

Left to right are Synergy Hire joint MD Anthony Fitzpatrick, head of business development, Dean Hardy, joint MD John Fitzpatrick and operations director Garry Orr

Hitachi Construction Machinery set up Synergy Hire in January, under the management of the former owners of One Call Hire, brothers John and Anthony Fitzpatrick.

Synergy Hire is based in Letchworth in Hertfordshire. Its fleet of Hitachi construction machinery includes the ZX26U-6, ZX48U-6 and ZX85US-6 mini and compact excavators, as well as a range of medium excavators from the ZX130-6 to ZX210LC-6.

The Stage V-compliant Zaxis-6 mini and compact excavators were unveiled by Hitachi at the Bauma fair in Germany last month.

The Construction Index broke the story of Hitachi Construction Machinery entering the UK hire market in January. [See our report: One Call's Fitzpatricks get back into plant hire].

Hitachi subsequently said: “Until now, new machinery sales and service have been provided by Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK) Ltd., earning high acclaim in the market with hydraulic excavators. With this latest decision, Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to further growth its business in the United Kingdom market by entering the construction machinery rental business, based on the high level of trust that it has cultivated among customers through its business. Specifically, Synergy Hire, as a 100% subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery Group will implement rental business, hiring hydraulic excavators and other Hitachi brand construction machinery to customers.”

With fleet in place, it is now all set and open for business.

Synergy Hire joint managing director John Fitzpatrick said today: “Hitachi has built up a high level of trust in the UK over the past 30 years. It’s also the only manufacturer that currently has Stage V-compliant mini excavators in the UK.”

The Fitzpatrick brothers previously owned One Call Hire before selling out to private equity investors in August 2015. One Call Hire was then merged with Fork Rent to create Ardent Hire Solutions.