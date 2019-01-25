One Call's Fitzpatricks get back into plant hire

Synergy Hire Limited is currently owned by Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV

Synergy Hire Limited was incorporated yesterday, 24th January 2019, with the standard industrial classification (SIC) code 77320 – renting and leasing of construction and civil engineering machinery and equipment.

The sole shareholder is listed at Companies House as Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV in the Netherlands.

The listed directors are Anthony Fitzpatrick and John Fitzpatrick, who previously owned One Call Hire before selling out to private equity investors in August 2015. One Call Hire was merged with Fork Rent to create Ardent Hire Solutions.

The former owners of Fork Rent, Guy Nicholls and family, returned to the plant hire business at the start of 2018 on expiry of a non-compete clause, setting up Tru Plant.

It now seems that the Fitzpatricks are returning too, with Hitachi’s backing.

We have asked Hitachi for comment on its plans in the UK hire sector.