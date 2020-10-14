Hitachi forges Engcon alliance

Engcon tiltrotator fitted to Lynch Plant's Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 excavator

First customer is L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage, which has got two Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 excavators with Engcon tiltrotators installed by Hitachi.

Lynch Plant director Merrill Lynch said: “As the scope and scale of our work increases, so to must the diversity of our excavators. Having considered incorporating tiltrotators into our fleet for some time, partnering with Engcon, one of the world’s leading tiltrotator manufacturer, seemed the logical next step.”

Andre Nordström, managing director of Engcon UK, said that the deal with Hitachi was non-exclusive and enabled the Swedish company to access Hitachi’s UK network for sales, service and support.

David Roberts, chief executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery UK, said: “Forging this partnership with Engcon is another key development in our strategy to be the class leading solutions provider. The Hitachi excavator is a market leading machine in its own right, but it becomes a much more versatile tool when you add the Engcon tiltrotator as seen on L Lynch Plant Hire’s two ZX130LCN-6s; and because it is installed at our machine preparation facility at Newcastle by Hitachi-trained engineers, the customer gets peace of mind, knowing it is perfectly matched, tested, and supplied as a complete package right first time, and then supported in the field by our national network in the product support team.”

He added: “Unsurprisingly, UK demand for tiltrotators is growing rapidly and we are now in a position to help meet that demand thanks to this partnership, and so our customers old and new, can specify Engcon with their Hitachi machines, which is a formidable combination.”

