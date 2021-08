Hitachi's new depot is on Normanton Industrial Estate

The 5,200 sq ft depot bridges a gap between Hitachi’s Newcastle and Warrington depots.

Stephen Creaser, director of product support at Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK) said: “We have many customer machines on service agreements throughout the region and this new depot will enable HCMUK product support to improve response times for both parts and service requests.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk