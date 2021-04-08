Hitachi teams up with ABB for electric machinery

Hitachi quarrying machinery

This memorandum of understanding will allow Hitachi Construction Machinery to apply ABB’s electrification and automation technology to its own haul trucks and excavators.

The initial focus is on the quarrying and mining sector rather than construction.

Sonosuke Ishii, senior vice president of Hitachi Construction Machinery, said: “The majority of mining operations worldwide remain energy intensive, with many of the current industrial processes producing significant greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change continues to impact society and communities; it is our vision through this commercial collaboration to provide solutions that can reduce our customers’ environmental footprint. We are delighted to be collaborating with ABB as we continue to invest our efforts in introducing eco-friendly technologies and systems for the mining industry.”

