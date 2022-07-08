Hobson & Porter wins sixth Yorkare care home

The new 67-bedroom care home on London Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire being built by Hobson & Porter

The client is Yorkare Homes, a family-run care company, for whom Hobson & Porter has worked since 2015.

Hobson & Porter recently completed and handed over two other care homes for Yorkare Homes – Louth Manor in Louth, Lincolnshire and Cottingham Manor Care Home in Cottingham, East Yorkshire. Both were completed on time and within budget.

Hobson & Porter contracts director Mark Smee said: “Our first project for Yorkare Homes was the conversion and extension of Lindsey Hall, a former school in Cleethorpes seven years ago. We successfully tendered for that job, then started on a three further impressive new build projects for the company – Beverley Parklands in Beverley, Tranby Park in Hessle and Mere Hall in Hornsea, all of which raised the bar in terms of design and finish.

“This latest contract win, which we competitively tendered for, will see us build a 67-bedroom care home on London Road, in a 1.25-acre plot, completed with bar area, cinema, hairdressing suite, library and lounge.”

Yorkare Homes is owned and run by the Garton family. Development director Laurence Garton said: “We now have nine standout homes across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and have found Hobson & Porter always deliver the high standards of craftmanship and build quality we expect. A real partner, that we can rely on and trust to understand the challenges we face and the time constraints we are under, Hobson & Porter have successfully met our needs on numerous projects across two counties.”

In addition to the care home construction work Hobson & Porter has been busy in the health and social care sector, having completed a £4m MRI facility in Grimsby for the Northern Lincolnshire & Goole NHS Foundation Trust, as well the £2.5m Willand Primary Care Centre in Anlaby, Hull.

Hobson & Porter is currently working on a £6m refurbishment of the A&E department at Lincoln County Hospital, including a new eight-bay resuscitation ward, for the United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust

Joe Booth, business development director at Hobson & Porter, said: “Working across both the private and public health and social care industries, we have built an impressive bank of projects that showcase our capabilities. Partnering with our clients from the outset, we ensure a smooth and cost-effective programme of works, and this has been key to us securing repeat business from our clients in this sector.”

