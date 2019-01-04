Hochtief picked for Australian hospital

The contract for the New South Wales (NSW) government will generate revenue of approximately AU$116m (£65m) to CPB Contractors. Work includes construction of a new five-storey clinical services building with a rooftop helicopter landing site, intensive care unit and surgical, maternity and paediatric inpatient units. Other aspects include new connections to the existing hospital building at the ground and first floor levels along with refurbishment of parts of the existing hospital building.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “The Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion project builds on CPB Contractors’ recent successful construction of Sydney’s Northern Beaches Hospital and our ongoing work at Nepean Hospital. We’re committed to working closely with NSW Health Infrastructure to ensure the safe and timely delivery of this important project.”

Construction is expected to begin in April and conclude by the end of 2021.