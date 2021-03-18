Hochtief team signs Australian rail contract

UGL – whose immediate parent company is Cimic - has reached contract award with Rail Projects Victoria for the project, which will improve rail services for Victoria’s Gippsland line.

The VicConnect Alliance, which also includes Decmil and Arup, was named as preferred bidder in December.

The project, which is expected to commence in the coming weeks, will deliver revenue to UGL of approximately AU$124m.

The Gippsland Line Upgrade includes second platforms, station improvements, tracks, signalling and level crossing upgrades. UGL was selected as preferred tenderer for the project in December 2020.

Cimic Group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said: “UGL has a long history of providing rail services in Victoria. We are pleased to be working closely with Rail Projects Victoria to deliver the upgrade safely and efficiently, benefitting the growing communities of Gippsland.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

