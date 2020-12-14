Arup in winning team for Australian rail upgrade

The VicConnect Alliance, which also includes Decmil, was named for the Gippsland Line Upgrade’s major package of works. The section to be improved runs between Traralgon in the Latrobe Valley - about 160km from the Melbourne central business district (CBD) - to Pakenham on the city’s fringe.

The team will design and build for the project, starting in the coming months with tasks including site investigations.

The Gippsland Line Upgrade’s cost has been estimated at AU$530m (£295m) in the Australia & New Zealand Infrastructure Pipeline.

“This is a key project in the Regional Rail Revival programme and will significantly improve the operations of the line and the customer experience,” said Liam O'Donohue, Arup’s transport leader for Victoria and South Australia. “Arup will bring a highly experienced team to the Alliance to undertake all the rail infrastructure, architectural and stations design and provide specialist environmental, sustainability and rail assurance advice.”

The major works package includes:

second platforms and station amenities at Bunyip, Longwarry and Morwell stations, and activating the second platform at Traralgon Station;

extension of the Morwell crossing loop;

track duplication;

level crossings and signalling upgrades.

