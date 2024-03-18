Homes England steps in for Worthing regeneration

The Teville Gate site in Worthing

Homes England is paying Worthing Borough Council £5.1m for Teville Gate, a brownfield regeneration site in Worthing town centre, with plans to build approximately 250 homes.

Teville Gate was bought by the council for £7m in 2021 to get it developed. It is the first site in the southeast to be bought by Homes England with its brownfield infrastructure and land BIL) fund.

Homes England has agreed to acquire the site immediately and then lease it back to the council while it carries out preparatory work, ensuring that the site can be used for other purposes while plans for the site are developed.

Alison Crofton, chief property officer at Homes England said: “Homes England has worked closely with Worthing Borough Council over the past year to agree a united approach… Teville Gate is key regeneration area for Worthing and a challenging brownfield site that has the potential to have a transformational impact on the town.”

Worthing Borough Council leader Beccy Cooper said: “We have chosen to partner with Homes England as the catalyst for the regeneration of Teville Gate into a vibrant, sustainable community hub featuring genuinely affordable homes that our citizens need.

“Our ambition remains the creation of sustainable, high-quality and genuinely affordable homes for our residents. We believe Homes England is the ideal partner to realise those ambitions for Worthing.

“I’m excited that within months this barren land will be back in use for the community while the work to unlock the potential of this site begins.”

