Hornsea 3 supply chain takes shape

Mammoet will provide self-propelled modular transporters to move can/cone structures and completed monopiles

Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering will support South Korea’s SeAH Wind on Hornsea 3, which is set to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm, with a capacity of 2,955 MW.

With commercial production set to commence in the coming months, these subcontractors have been selected to support with the operational and logistical services within the 120-acre site located on the South Bank of Teesworks in northeast England.

SeAH Wind will be supplying Ørsted with the monopile foundations for the £8.5bn Hornsea 3 offshore wind project, situated approximately 120 km off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

SeAH Wind chief executive Chris Sohn said: "At SeAH Wind, we are excited to partner with Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering for the Hornsea 3 project. These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to delivering market leading XXXL monopiles. With these trusted partners, we are confident that we will meet our project goals while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency.”

Mammoet has been appointed to provide self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) within the SeAH Wind facility. Its scope includes the transportation of can/cone structures and completed monopiles.

Glacier Energy will conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) of welds throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards. Its rigorous NDT inspections will enhance the reliability and durability of the monopiles, ensuring they meet both Ørsted’s standards and international offshore wind regulations.

Hutchinson Engineering has been tasked with supplying secondary steel components for the Hornsea 3 project. SeAH Wind sought a UK-based company capable of delivering these complex parts in compliance with Ørsted drawings and specifications. Hutchinson Engineering has previous experience on Ørsted projects.

