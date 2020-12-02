HSE brings charges over fatal wall collapse

The scene in Aston Church Road, Nechells on the mornignn of 7th July 2016 . Photos from West Midlands Fire Service and Police.

Five men, all of Gambian origin, were killed on 7th July 2016 after a wall collapsed at Hawkeswood Metal Recycling in Aston Church Road in the Nechells area of Birmingham.

The four-metre-high wall comprised of concrete blocks weighing an estimated 1.5 tonnes each. The men were crushed when the structure gave way. It was supporting scrap metal which also fell on them when the wall collapsed. [See our previous report here.]

Ousmane Kaba Diaby, Saibo Sumbundu Sillah, Bangally Tunkara Dukuray, Almamo Kinteh Jammeh and Mahamadou Jagana Jagana were all killed. Tombong Camara Conteh sustained serious injuries.

Ensco 10101 Limited (previously known as Shredmet Ltd) of Riverside Works Trevor Street, Nechells, Birmingham will face charges under Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Hawkeswood Metal Recycling Limited of Riverside Works Trevor Street, Nechells, Birmingham, will face charges under Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

A prosecution has also been approved against two individuals, which the HSE did not name at this stage.

The date of the first court hearing is yet to be confirmed

