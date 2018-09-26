BibbyBibby
Construction News

Wed September 26 2018

HSE plans dustbuster blitz

15 hours A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) blitz on construction sites during October 2018 will focus on occupational health, and especially the causes of occupational lung disease.

Asbestos, silica, wood and other dusts are commonly found on construction sites but are well known to be slow killers.

The HSE estimates that annually there are around 8,000 work-related cancer deaths every year in the UK and the construction industry accounts for around 3,500 of these, with asbestos and silica the major causes.

The HSE’s ‘dustbuster’ construction inspection initiative will last throughout October 2018. HSE inspectors will be looking to ensure those involved with construction projects know the risks, properly plan their work and use the right controls.  Where poor standards are found, enforcement action will be taken, they warn.

