HSE plans dustbuster blitz

Asbestos, silica, wood and other dusts are commonly found on construction sites but are well known to be slow killers.

The HSE estimates that annually there are around 8,000 work-related cancer deaths every year in the UK and the construction industry accounts for around 3,500 of these, with asbestos and silica the major causes.

The HSE’s ‘dustbuster’ construction inspection initiative will last throughout October 2018. HSE inspectors will be looking to ensure those involved with construction projects know the risks, properly plan their work and use the right controls. Where poor standards are found, enforcement action will be taken, they warn.