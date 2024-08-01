Hudson heads west

Hudson Lifting Bridgwater

Bridgwater becomes Hudson Lifting’s fifth outlet, following the opening of its Portsmouth depot earlier this year. other depots are around Greater London, in Dartford, Tilbury and West Drayton.

Hudson Lifting was set up by former Lifting Gear Hire manager Jeff Hudson in 2018 and acquired by Irish company AER Rents, part of O’Flaherty Holdings, in April 2023.

Hudson Lifting Bridgwater will offer the same services as the other branches – lifting gear to hire or purchase, including hoisting, hauling, jacking and material handling equipment from suppliers such as Tractel, Genie and Tiger, as well as advices in their use and testing/inspection services.

Hudson Lifting Bridgwater manager Aaron Huxtable said: “We’ve been planning and getting things ready for a few months now, but we are ready to start serving seasoned pros in the lifting sector or first-time customers, from our new southwest base. We have a huge range of lifting equipment from all the brands you are familiar with and our friendly and expert team here is backed up by a central team with decades of experience in the lifting industry, so – if you need to lift anything or anyone – we can advise you of the best kit for the job and even install it onsite for you.

“And if you need something a little different, we can even help to calculate, design and manufacture bespoke equipment solutions too”.

Director Jeff Hudson added: “We are now five [branches] and operating across the entirety of the south of England, from coast to coast, and raising the bar in terms of lifting equipment hire solutions. Additionally, with the backing of our owners, AER Rents, there will be more new depots to come. Our proposition is perfect for our customer base and we continue to grow and be successful. Exciting times lie ahead.”

