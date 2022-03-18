Hull to retender part of consultants' framework

The framework, divided into seven lots, is valued at £34m and runs from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2024.
The seven lots are
- Bridges and Structures
- Highways and Civil Engineering
- Building Construction
- Economic Modelling and Valuation Works
- Quantitative and Qualitative Project Output Analysis
- Heritage & Conservation
- Multi-disciplinary Team and Project Delivery (Bridges, Highways and Civil Engineering and Building Construction)
However, the council has decided not to award lots 4 and 7 yet due to a limited number of satisfactory bids being received. These will be retendered in due course, through the new YORTender portal uk.eu-supply.com.
The five lots that have been awarded are worth £24m out of the £34m total.
The chosen suppliers for these are:
- Align Property Partners
- Forever Manchester
- Gabbitas Gill Partnership
- Hugh Massey Architects
- Mason Clark Associates
- Ove Arup & Partners
- Pell Frischmann
- Salt Architects
- Singleton Clamp & Partners
- Seven Architecture
- St Group
- Sweco
- Turner & Townsend Project Management
- Wren Architecture & Design
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk