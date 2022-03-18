  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri March 18 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Hull to retender part of consultants' framework

Hull to retender part of consultants' framework

1 hour Kingston-upon-Hull City Council has selected an initial 14 firms for its engineering and regeneration professional services framework.

Humber Bridge
Humber Bridge

The framework, divided into seven lots, is valued at £34m and runs from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2024.

The seven lots are

  1. Bridges and Structures
  2. Highways and Civil Engineering
  3. Building Construction
  4. Economic Modelling and Valuation Works
  5. Quantitative and Qualitative Project Output Analysis
  6. Heritage & Conservation
  7. Multi-disciplinary Team and Project Delivery (Bridges, Highways and Civil Engineering and Building Construction)

However, the council has decided not to award lots 4 and 7 yet due to a limited number of satisfactory bids being received. These will be retendered in due course, through the new YORTender portal uk.eu-supply.com.

The five lots that have been awarded are worth £24m out of the £34m total.

The chosen suppliers for these are:

  • Align Property Partners
  • Forever Manchester
  • Gabbitas Gill Partnership
  • Hugh Massey Architects
  • Mason Clark Associates
  • Ove Arup & Partners
  • Pell Frischmann
  • Salt Architects
  • Singleton Clamp & Partners
  • Seven Architecture
  • St Group
  • Sweco
  • Turner & Townsend Project Management
  • Wren Architecture & Design

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »