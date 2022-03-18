Hull to retender part of consultants' framework

Humber Bridge

The framework, divided into seven lots, is valued at £34m and runs from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2024.

The seven lots are

Bridges and Structures Highways and Civil Engineering Building Construction Economic Modelling and Valuation Works Quantitative and Qualitative Project Output Analysis Heritage & Conservation Multi-disciplinary Team and Project Delivery (Bridges, Highways and Civil Engineering and Building Construction)

However, the council has decided not to award lots 4 and 7 yet due to a limited number of satisfactory bids being received. These will be retendered in due course, through the new YORTender portal uk.eu-supply.com.

The five lots that have been awarded are worth £24m out of the £34m total.

The chosen suppliers for these are:

Align Property Partners

Forever Manchester

Gabbitas Gill Partnership

Hugh Massey Architects

Mason Clark Associates

Ove Arup & Partners

Pell Frischmann

Salt Architects

Singleton Clamp & Partners

Seven Architecture

St Group

Sweco

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Wren Architecture & Design

