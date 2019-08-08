Hundreds laid off at Teesside biomass plant

The £650m development, the world’s largest project of its type, is being built by Atlantic Projects Company (APC) for client Technicas Reunidas.

Unite says that in the last month more than 800 workers have been made redundant from the site and further job losses are expected, leaving a skeleton workforce of around 350 workers on the site.

According to Unite, the job losses came as a surprise as there is still 18 months’ worth of work left to complete on the project. The redundancies have led to fears that the entire site could be mothballed.

Unite national officer Ian Woodland has written to Technicas Reunidas and APC asking what is going on and what is the truth behind rumours that contractual issues between the contractor and client is hampering progress.

Ian Woodland said: “In the last few weeks 800 jobs have been lost from the site and the remaining workers fear there are more cuts to come… The site remains half completed. Workers and the community across Teesside want to know what is happening.”

