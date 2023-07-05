Jahanara Hussain is a contracts specialist

Hussain joins Fieldfisher at its Manchester office from TLT where she specialised in advising public- and private-sector clients from the UK and abroad. Her clients include public bodies, local authorities, developers, contractors, consultants, funders, end users and private individuals.

She is a transactional specialist working primarily with developer clients on residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

Her work includes advising on procurement strategies and the most appropriate form of contract for individual projects, as well as advising on risk profiles under contracts.

She is experienced in drafting and negotiating agreements, including large engineering and building contracts, consultants' appointments and associated agreements and interpreting contractual provisions.

In addition to bespoke contracts, Hussain regularly deals with standard form contracts including the full suite of NEC, IET, FIDIC, IChemE, JCT, ICE, ICC, PPC and Orgalime forms.

Fieldfisher's head of construction and projects, Dan Preston said:

"Bringing Jahanara on board will significantly strengthen our construction capabilities in the north of England. We have been looking to grow our Manchester offering and Jahanara is a great strategic hire.

"The experience she brings in management contracting and construction management procurement is particularly welcome in light of recent trends and her track record of working on significant development and infrastructure projects adds significantly to our reputation as one of the UK's leading construction law practices.”

Fieldfisher's 22-strong UK construction practice operates from the firm's London and Manchester offices and serves clients throughout the UK and internationally.

