Huws Gray is back on the hunt

This acquisition is the first in the Leeds area for Huws Gray and significantly strengthens the company’s presence in Yorkshire.

Huws Gray was established in 1990 as a single store in Anglesey and has grown primarily through acquisitions – including Shropshire Building Supplies, James Wilby Builders Merchants and Ridgeons Building & Timber Merchants in 2018. The latter now trades as Huws Gray Ridgeons across the east of England.

Huws Gray remains majority owned and led by the existing management team headed by John Llewelyn Jones and Terry Owen.

Milford Building Supplies was established in 1979 in Cardigan Road, Headingley. A second site was acquired in 1997 on Skinner Lane in the Mabgate area of Leeds.

Matthew Owen, head of acquisitions for Huws Gray Group, said: “We are delighted to be actively on the acquisition trail again, and optimistic about the future. Milford Building Supplies, is a merchant with similar ‘customer-first’ values to Huws Gray, so great customer service will remain a focus for the business.”

Milford executive chairman John Middleton-Walker, now aged 67, said: “We are delighted to be handing the business over to safe hands. Huws Gray are a progressive company, who will take Milford Building Supplies forward. They also recognise the value staff can add to a business, as being key to its success.”

