Huws Gray nets lead role in £162m framework

Eastern Procurement’s materials supply and managed services framework runs until 18th March 2028 and is valued at £162m over the four-year term.

Builders merchant Huws Gray is the only supplier to appear on all four lots.

Norfolk-based Eastern Procurement Limited is owned and operated by a group of housing associations and local authorities in the east of England.

The lots and chosen suppliers for the framework are:

Lot 1: Materials supply including managed services – Huws Gray and Wolseley UK

Lot 2: Materials supply – Huws Gray

Lot 3: Electrical materials supply – City Electrical Factors, Huws Gray, Rexel UK and Wolseley UK

Lot 4: Kitchen unit materials supply – Huws Gray and Raventree (Premier Kitchens).

