Huws Gray opens in Burnley

The new Huws Gray Burnley

The new Burnley branch of Huws Gray is managed by Liam Parsisson, who previously worked at the company’s Bolton branch.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes prior to this launch to redevelop the layout and create space for increased stock levels and better access for customers,” he said. “We are excited to be the new name in Burnley for all building and DIY materials and our helpful, knowledgeable team look forward to welcoming customers over the coming weeks and months.”

Director Chris Joyce said: “Huws Gray will remain committed to the development of its workforce and have shown this by promoting Liam Parsisson to become the branch manager at Burnley. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, we are always committed to supporting career development whilst also providing opportunities for local people.”

