Hyundai enters ADT market

The new Hyundai HA30A and HA45A

Hyundai's entry into this market follows its acquisition of Doosan last year.

The HA30A and HA45A have rated payloads of 28 tonnes and 41 tonnes respectively.

They are built around a full-time six-wheel drive concept, with front and rear limited slip differentials and a longitudinal differential than can be manually locked, for maximum drive and traction on difficult terrain.

The trucks are designed with a compact chassis, sloping rear frame and a front-mounted differential integrated into the ZF transmission, allowing for a shorter front frame section. This results in the smallest turning radius in the sector, the Korean manufacturer claims.

The HA30A has a 16.8 m3 heaped body capacity, that rises to 17.8 m3 with a tailgate fitted. The larger HA45A offers a 24.4 m3 heaped capacity, rising to 26.0m3 with a tailgate. Both dump bodies can be optionally heated by the engine exhaust gases, to prevent freezing and sticking of materials when operating in colder temperatures.

The HA45A

Scania Stage V-compliant diesel engines power both trucks. The HA30A has a five-cylinder, 9.3-litre, DC9 turbocharged diesel, developing 375hp (276kW) and 1,876Nm of torque. The larger HA45A has a six-cylinder, 12.7-litre DC13 diesel engine, producing a maximum 500hp (368kW) and 2,476Nm of torque. Both engines drive through eight-speed ZF automatic transmissions, with integrated retarders.

The HA30A

The two ADTs are the first visible sign of the new cooperation between Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) and Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI), since the purchase of the Doosan business last year by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. HCEE and HDI now operate as separate divisions within Hyundai Genuine, maintaining their independent management and dealer network structures. [See our previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk