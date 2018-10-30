Hyundai prototype powered by Cummins batteries

Hyundai's electric mini digger prototype

The 3.5-tonne excavator is powered by Cummins BM4.4E flexible battery modules (4.4 kWh each) to operate for a full eight-hour shift after less than three hours charging.

The excavator contains eight BM4.4E modules connected together in a series string to provide a total energy of 35 kWh. Mounted in the base of the excavator, the Cummins-designed and built battery modules use lithium-ion technology to achieve a higher energy density. Proprietary control technology maintains the battery state-of-charge for longer, the developers say. The modular design allows the system to be built up and aligned to the duty cycle of the excavator.

The prototype machine will be used for testing to optimise the performance, prove the structural integrity and enhance the marketability, said Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) and Cummins.

HCE senior executive vice president and chief technical officer DS Kim said: “As electric vehicles continue to expand their share in the automotive market, we are simultaneously seeing the electrification of commercial power systems being pursued by many as both an environmentally friendly and economically sustainable solution for construction equipment. HCE anticipates mini excavators, which operate in urban workplaces close to residential areas, will be a prime candidate to electrify to meet zero-emission and low noise requirements in the near future."

Julie Furber, Cummins director for electrified power, said: “This electric powered mini excavator is an exciting celebration of the future of electrified construction equipment – combining the strengths of HCE’s versatile excavator with Cummins’ lithium ion battery solutions and machine integration expertise. Cummins is committed to pioneering the future of electrified power, and we look forward to continuing to partner with companies like HCE to design and test the industry’s latest technologies.”