I&G to build Rob Burrow Centre

CGI of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital

The £6.8m facility, at Seacroft Hospital, will see all motor neurone disease (MND) services housed under one roof for the first time. Named in tribute former Leeds Rhino and England rugby league player Rob Burrow CBE, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2019 at the age of 38, the new centre will be funded by Leeds Hospitals Charity which has been fundraising to bring the project to life.

As well as clinical areas and treatment rooms, the building will include a central space where people can come together, along with reading and quiet spaces, as well as activity, dining and outdoor areas.

The building will be constructed by I&G using structurally insulated panels (SIPs).

Work is due to start on site in the coming weeks, subject to planning approval.

I&G, part of the Sewell Group, is also building a community diagnostic centre on the Seacroft Hospital site in Leeds.

I&G managing director Christopher Carline said: “We’re extremely proud to have been entrusted to build this new centre for motor neurone disease; it’s a life-limiting condition that has a profound effect on people diagnosed, as well as their friends and family, so we’re delighted to be able to deliver a centre that puts their needs at the heart of the local community it will serve, alongside the dedicated charity who have worked tirelessly to get to this stage”

Richard Noble, associate director estate strategy and development at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We’ve worked with I&G on several projects over recent years and we know they have a track record of delivering high quality schemes at pace, so we can’t wait for them to get started and see this much-needed facility come to life.”

