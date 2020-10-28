Ilke plans Rushden development

Ilke builds its houses in a factory in Knaresborough

Ilke Homes has bought a nine-acre site in Rushden, subject to planning, for one of its own developments.

The move represents a further push into the east midlands by the Yorkshire manufacturer. Earlier this month Nottinghamshire County Council chose Ilke Homes to deliver up to 140 prefab homes for a site in Arnold, Nottingham. In July, Ilke signed a deal with Network Rail to set up 40 homes in Beeston. And in February, it delivered nine homes for developer Positive Homes in Newark.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk