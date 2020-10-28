Ilke plans Rushden development

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu October 29 2020

19 hours Modular housing manufacturer Ilke Homes is seeking planning permission to put up 150 of its units in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

Ilke builds its houses in a factory in Knaresborough
Ilke Homes has bought a nine-acre site in Rushden, subject to planning, for one of its own developments.

The move represents a further push into the east midlands by the Yorkshire manufacturer. Earlier this month Nottinghamshire County Council chose Ilke Homes to deliver up to 140 prefab homes for a site in Arnold, Nottingham. In July, Ilke signed a deal with Network Rail to set up 40 homes in Beeston. And in February, it delivered nine homes for developer Positive Homes in Newark.

