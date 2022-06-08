Implenia wins Stockholm tunnel contract

The contract, which was awarded by the state-owned company responsible for Stockholm’s subway infrastructure, involves the construction of a tunnel to connect an expanded depot to the existing Farstagrenen metro track.

The rock tunnel consists of approximately 2,000m of track tunnel and a 500m-long underground parking area for trains. Blasting technology will be used to build the tunnel, which is being built in a densely populated urban area and close to other railway tracks.

Implenia will also equip the tunnel with the required installations for electrical and telecommunication systems, control systems, ventilation and fire sprinklers.

“We are very proud of being chosen for this large, complex and multidisciplinary infrastructure project, fully in line with our strategy, and thank our client Region Stockholm, Förvaltning för utbyggd tunnelbana for their trust in Implenia,” said Christian Späth, head of Implenia’s civil engineering division. “We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration on the project and are glad to bring in our longstanding tunnelling expertise as well as our skills in project management and sustainability.”

Implenia will plan and build the tunnel in accordance with CEEQUAL sustainability standards, one of the client’s requirements. Building information modelling will be used in planning and delivery of the project, which will also adopt a lean construction approach.

