Imtech acquires Spie UK

Imtech said that the acquisition of Spie UK would “complement and enhance” its business with a range of specialty services in industrial instrumentation, clean rooms, and life safety solutions.

Both companies are French-owned. Imtech is jointly owned by EDF and Dalkia, itself an EDF subsidiary. Spie UK is part of the French group Spie SA.

The purchase price is €50m (£43m).

Spie UK turned over £200m in 2021 and has 1,800 employees in the UK.

EDF Energy chief executive Simone Rossi said: “I welcome Spie UK into the EDF family. This

addition to the group will provide Imtech with a wider reach to continue supporting its customers’ progress towards net zero.”

Sylvie Jéhanno, chair and chief executive of Dalkia, said: “This acquisition aligns with our strategic objective to expand our UK operations, a core area of growth for Dalkia and will support its ambitious decarbonisation agenda.”

Imtech Group chief executive Gautier Jacob added: “I am pleased to warmly welcome Spie UK employees into the Imtech Group. We are very much looking forward to working together to add more value to our clients and boost our development.”

Spie SA put its UK operations under strategic review in April this year. Gauthier Louette, chairman & chief executive, said: "After a thorough strategic review of our UK operations, we have come to the conclusion that Spie UK would enjoy better perspectives under new shareholding, and we are confident that the ownership of Imtech will bring a robust growth to the combined UK businesses.

“At Spie, we will continue to fully focus on our operations in continental Europe where our growth model has proven to be extremely successful and value creative. We wish well to our British colleagues, who have always shown dedication and resilience over the years."

Spie UK chief executive Rob Goodhew said: “Spie UK has developed cutting-edge expertise that fully meets the needs of our clients and joining the operations of Imtech UK is a great opportunity for us to capitalise on our strengths and further develop the business.”

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

