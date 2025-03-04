Insulation producer switches to green pallets

Superglass now uses green Pallet Loop pallets

From April, Superglass’ cured glass mineral wool insulation products will start to be distributed on the Pallet Loop’s distinctive green pallets, which are designed to be returned to the building materials supply chain rather than treated as waste.

The Pallet Loop, part of BSW Group, was relaunched last year after an initial false start to help UK construction cut its consumption of timber for pallet production, reduce waste and improve its sustainability credentials. Every year, 20 million new pallets are manufactured for use in the sector, with approximately 90% skipped or scrapped. The Pallet Loop’s service-orientated model uses stronger, reusable pallets that come with a £4 payback on every pallet returned.

Superglass, whose factory is in Stirling, was acquired by Etex in 2023 and Etex is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, prioritising sustainable development goals.

Superglass chief executive and Etex UK insulation leader Theresa McLean said: “Having the opportunity to reduce hundreds of tonnes of waste within our supply chain made joining the Pallet Loop an easy decision for us. By partnering with the Pallet Loop, we can, crucially, lower the amount of construction waste that goes to landfill.

“Schemes like the Pallet Loop are vital for organisations like ours because they’re creating the kind of circular economy model that is urgently required to protect the planet, which is exactly what we’re committed to supporting as part of our sustainability efforts here at Superglass.

“We’ve always been a sustainably-minded organisation, committed to reducing waste and saving valuable resources, but as an industry, we can, and need to, do more. Joining the Pallet Loop scheme is the perfect way for us to mark the start of 2025 as we continue to bolster our sustainability efforts throughout the year and beyond, while delivering excellent services to our customers across the UK.”

Paul Lewis, founder of the Pallet Loop, said: “We are delighted to welcome Superglass to the Pallet Loop. The company’s decision to start transporting their insulation products on our green reusable pallets provides further evidence that the Pallet Loop is the right thing to do for the construction industry, and the planet.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone linked with the Pallet Loop. The number of green Loop pallets being returned for reuse is increasing week on week and, as more green pallets enter the building materials supply chain this year, there will be even more opportunities for pallet recipients to save money, reduce waste and cut their carbon footprint.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk