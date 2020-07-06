  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue July 07 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Interserve picked for £27m Saddleworth School build

Interserve picked for £27m Saddleworth School build

18 hours Interserve Construction has won a £27m contract from the Department for Education to design and build the new £27m Saddleworth School in Oldham.

CGI of the new Saddleworth School facilities
CGI of the new Saddleworth School facilities

Work is set to start on site this month, with project being handed over in February 2022.

The new school buildings will expand capacity by 150 to 1,500 pupils aged 11 to 16.

Interserve Construction regional director Phil Shaw said: “This is a really important opportunity for us and the local community. As we venture into uncertain times it is really important we provide opportunities to rebuild the economy through local employment.

“Our appointment by the Department for Education to build the new Saddleworth School further strengthens our position as one of the leading construction companies serving the UK education sector and follows the team’s recent appointment to build the special needs Halcyon Way and Prospect House schools, also in Oldham.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »