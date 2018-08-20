Interserve sheds UK construction boss in restructure

George Franks is taking over control of both UK and International construction at Interserve

George Franks, who has run Interserve’s international division since 2008 and has been with the company for 34 years, will run the newly merged division.

Gordon Kew, managing director of UK Construction for the past two years, leaves the business at the end of September.

Similarly, Interserve’s international facilities management business is joining its UK support services division.

The changes take effect from 3rd September 2018.

Chief executive Debbie White said: “These changes support our vision for a simpler, more efficient and more effective Interserve, where people are empowered to make things happen within a clear and strong leadership structure. Bringing our UK and International construction and support services businesses together will help us to reduce complexity, support the transfer of people and skills and develop a clear and consistent value propositions for customers wherever they are in the world.”