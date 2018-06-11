Interserve wins Rotherham bus station refurb

Interserve will put in new lighting, glazing, seating, flooring, CCTV and information displays at the town centre bus station.

The scheme also involves repairs and upgrades to the car park including new cladding, surfacing and electric vehicle charging points.

The works are part of the Rotherham Town Centre Masterplan led by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

SYPTE director of customer services Tim Taylor said: “We’re looking forward to working with Interserve and we’re confident that together we’ll deliver an improved interchange, which will result in a better experience for our customers.”