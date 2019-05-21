Investment for Hamilton

One of Hamliton's new Kobelco excavators

Several of the new machines have also been equipped with Leica Geosystems GPS technology.

Hamilton said that the improved sensor technology enabled faster digging with no loss of precision at higher speeds, increasing machine utilisation and productivity.

Managing director Tom Hamilton said: “Our portfolio is predominantly made up of Hitachi machines but following recent investment in Kobelco equipment we have received great feedback so we’re happy to be furthering our offering of that manufacturer.

“The investment in GPS technology is also an important investment in our fleet. As a business we are very passionate about embracing any advancements within the industry that will serve to drive efficiencies and, subsequently, save costs for our customers.”