Investors buy into MCS Group

RD Capital Partners’ Iryna Dubylovska (left) and Sameer Rizvi (centre) with MCS chief executive Keir Edmonds

RD Capital Partners (RDCP) has bought an 80% stake in MCS Group, a Warwick-based construction firm founded in 2003.

The deal will see founder and chief executive Keir Edmonds and his senior management team remain with the company and retain shareholdings in the business.

MCS, which employs more than 60 staff and turns over more than £100 million, has delivered a range of projects across the UK, in sectors including automotive, industrial, commercial, retail and leisure.

The latest audited group accounts – to May 31, 2023 – show pre-tax profit of £6.7m on turnover of £112m.

“RDCP is building a group of successful companies with the aim of growing over the long term and expressed interest in us because of our track record and excellent reputation,” Edmonds said. “For that reason, it will be very much business as usual with us continuing to deliver great projects for our clients while maintaining our strategic objectives of minimising and managing risk to maximise returns.”

He continued: “RDCP has a keen interest in construction sector businesses and owns three non-contractor entities already so there will also be some synergies going forward.

“We have built a great team at MCS which has delivered for clients for more than two decades, providing certainty and stability in a highly-competitive market. Not only have those been the reasons for our success, they are reasons RDCP have invested. Preserving this legacy with a sensible transaction structure was an absolute priority for us, demonstrating to the sector that ownership changes can occur at the same time as maintaining the financial ability and performance of the business.

“This deal gives surety for our staff and clients that we will be moving forward on the same path that has delivered strong results – especially in recent years when the sector has been especially volatile.”

MCS’s recent projects include a 430,000 sq ft industrial scheme of 14 units in Burgess Hill, a new self-storage complex with nine industrial units in Staines, and a three storey office and production facility for German electrical components manufacturer Wago in Rugby. It also built Sucham Park, a 42,200 sq ft industrial scheme in Southam, earlier this year.

RD Capital Partners (RDCP) is a diversified investment group founded in 2015 by Sameer Rizvi and Iryna Dubylovska and has made 31 investments, which it has consolidated into 10 companies in sectors including care, engineering, transport, leisure and building products.

Rizvi said: “We have closely followed the progress of MCS and have been impressed by its performance, quality and consistency in what is a very competitive sector. Keir and his team have created a strong business and, as investors, our aim is to allow them to continue to follow that path and keep producing very healthy results, as well as exploiting any synergies within our group companies.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk