ISG adds managing director

Ciaran Flanagan

Ciaran Flanagan joins ISG from ABB where he was group vice president & head of global datacentre segment.

At ISG he reports to Engineering Service chief operating officer Bart Korink and will be based in Dublin.

Bart Korink said: “Our Engineering Service’s offer continues to grow exponentially, and Ciaran’s experience will be invaluable as we look to continue our expansion and broaden our reach into new markets. He will support ISG to develop and deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and will be pivotal in fostering long-lasting partnerships.”

