ISG to build £5m training firehouse in Cardiff

The compartment fire behaviour training facility has been designed by Lawray Architects

The compartment fire behaviour training (CFBT) facility at the fire brigade’s Cardiff training and development centre is the first of its kind in Wales.

The three-storey concrete and brick clad facility, designed by Lawray Architects, will enable South Wales Fire & Rescue to deliver realistic training to operational crews in a smoke-filled environment using a range of real fire scenarios.

This will support the delivery of breathing apparatus training by improving the skills of operational firefighters through raising their awareness of the hazards involved in tackling fires in buildings.

The new training facility incorporates a specialised ventilation system with smoke capture, extract and filtration systems to achieve zero emissions into the atmosphere. Dutch specialist Haagen supported the design of the training firehouse.

Previous blue light projects for ISG include three schemes for Cheshire Fire service, including Lymm Response Hub and Safety Central, a five-bay fire station and safety training centre, and the completion of a four-year capital build framework with Cleveland Fire Authority worth more than £22m.