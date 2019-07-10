ISG wins £30m Shoe Lane office remodelling

The remodelling of 66 Shoe Lane has been designed by Stiff+Trevillion

The refurbishment project, for Endurance Land in partnership with Henderson Park, sees ISG add 10% lettable space to the building at 66 Shoe Lane.

Half of the nine-storey, 150,000 square ft building has already been part pre-let by the previous tenant, Deloitte.

Designed by London architect Stiff+Trevillion, the refurbished building’s environmental performance will be upgraded to a BREEAM Excellent rating, with extensive remodelling at ground floor level to include two new entrance lobbies, and redesigned façade.

ISG will demolish an eighth-floor steel frame extension and construct a two-storey steel structure that extends across half of the building’s existing floorplate. External balconies will be installed on all floors, providing terrace space overlooking the central, landscaped courtyard.

Significant structural alterations will be made within the building to rationalise space and create a new floor plate configuration. The central core and atrium will be remodelled to include four additional lift shafts and will then be infilled to create a larger floor plate. To further extend the floor plate, a second full height atrium will also be infilled.

ISG will simultaneously demolish the core and infill the existing atria – using complex temporary works from roof to basement levels. The management of materials around the site has also proved a critical area for innovation, with an early decision to use telescopic spider cranes to eliminate the requirement for a tower crane and a corresponding review and redesign of the largest components coming onto site. Floors two to five will get a Cat A fit out, with the remaining levels delivered to a shell and core finish.

Completion is expected by the second quarter of 2020.

Steven McGee, managing director of ISG’s Construction South business, said: “The opportunity to work in partnership with Endurance Land at an early stage and under a collaborative form of procurement has proved instrumental in our ability to innovate and reduce programme duration. Bringing our supply chain partners into the process at the earliest stages has given the wider team the opportunity to explore optimum solutions for key construction challenges with significant benefits to cost, programme and value-added measurements. This enlightened approach is highly desirable for complex projects, and more widely, it represents a high-performing template for all project procurement.”

